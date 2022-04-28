Mission 2024: BJD, BJP & Congress Gear Up for Odisha Assembly Elections

After the fighting for the panchayat and municipal elections in Odisha, the ruling BJD, BJP, and Congress are getting ready for 2024. While the BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken feedback from all district observers after a one-to-one discussion, BJP is making a strategy after the district-wise review meeting. Despite discontent and infighting, Congress is also making plans to work with new leadership.

BJD has been emphasizing micro-management with Patnaik collecting reports regarding success and failure and what the new strategy needs for 2024. The Chief Minister will also review the minister’s report card.

BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said, “Collecting all the information, the party is reviewing the source of success and reason of failure. We are focusing on the implementation of a plan. Accountability has been fixed individually as per assignment."

Raghunandan Das, Water Resources Minister, said, “I have been submitting reports monthly."

Meanwhile, the BJP is reviewing the reason for failure in municipal, panchayat elections and making a strategy on how to organise the party functions well. About 90 per cent of the reviews have been completed and the party is going to hold a Chintan Shivir soon.

BJP State General Secretary Prithwiraj Harichandan said, “BJP has performed well near about 65 to 70% booth. We are focusing on weaker booth levels and starting the groundwork."

After the consistently poor performance in the recent elections, Congress is working hard. Chela Kumar, in charge of the state, has been holding talks with party leaders. The PCC President is likely to be changed soon. While it is planning to change from top to bottom, discontent and infight among senior leaders have become an obstacle to making any new strategy. “The decision will be made in Delhi. Chela Kumar will submit a report to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We will accept the decision taken by the party high command," said Suresh Routray.

