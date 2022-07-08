Mission 2024: Nudged by PM Modi, BJP Chalks Out Plan to Focus on Weak Booths, Lost Constituencies

‘Panna Pramukhs’ will not be the only ones propelling the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the party has decided to deploy 30 dedicated cadre in each Lok Sabha constituency to target the booths that it lost in 2019.

After instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lists of booths lost by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been submitted to the top brass and the areas will be in focus ahead of the next general elections.

Party sources stated that these 30 members for each Lok Sabha constituency will be on a ‘pravas’ in these areas which will help them identify the problem areas and issues of local voters. They will also be expected to report their findings to the party and help ensure the BJP improves its performance in 2024.

Advertisement

BJP’s Lok Sabha MPs have been asked to submit the names of these 30 party members by the end of this month. “The MP of that Lok Sabha constituency will take care of the arrangements for the ‘Karyakarta Pravas’ on weak booths. The data mining from booths is the top priority of the party," stated a source.

With less than two years to go for the next general elections, the feedback of these party members is expected to play a crucial role in the BJP’s strategy building as it seeks to make a comeback in 2024.

The MPs have been asked to submit the details of these teams through Saral App, sources said. The App isn’t accessible and open for all and only MPs — through their registered mobiles — can operate, access and submit data.

In Lok Sabha constituencies where the BJP had lost the electoral battle in 2019, services of the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs will be utilised to identify the booths where the party had lost.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.