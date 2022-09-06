Mission 2024: Top Union Ministers to Present Reports of 'Pravas' at 144 Lok Sabha Seats in BJP Meet Today

In view of the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a key meeting of the BJP will take place around 4.30 pm on Tuesday at the party headquarters in the capital.

According to BJP sources, preparations and strategy for the upcoming general elections will be discussed at the meeting by the top leaders of the party. Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and national organisational secretary BL Santhosh will be present, along with the cluster incharge ministers of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The party has divided 144 Lok Sabha constituencies, which it wants to strengthen its hold over, into different clusters, and put a minister in charge of each cluster. Leaders like Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Narendra Tomar, Sanjeev Balyan, and Mahendra Pandey are among the top union ministers who have been given this responsibility.

As per sources, feedback and reports by the ministers of the Modi government will be presented during Tuesday’s meeting. Essentially, the ground reality of the 144 Lok Sabha constituencies and the measures to be taken for victory will be discussed. The time given to prepare these reports was till August 31.

On May 25, the BJP decided to focus on these 144 Lok Sabha seats where it found itself weak and the margin of loss in 2019 was very thin. So, the responsibility to identify the necessary steps to be taken to secure victories here was assigned to various ministers. In most of these seats, the BJP was in second or third place in the 2019 polls.

Several union ministers were given the task to spend at least 48 hours in these constituencies and prepare reports in a bid to find the route to victory by “pravas" (travels).

As per sources, all the ministers of the union cabinet have visited almost all the allotted Lok Sabha constituencies and have identified the steps to be taken to ensure victory there in the 2024 elections.

Shah, Nadda, and Santhosh will get a sense of the ground reality from these ministers and further strategy will be discussed to achieve the party’s target, said sources.

