Mission Kamal Pushp: Database of 4,766 Karyakartas Who Helped Jan Sangh, BJP Bloom Sent to Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in November asked his party to connect with the old guard who worked selflessly since the time of Jan Sangh and helped make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) what it is today. A central team, which was tasked with the work of collating database of the party workers from 1951 (when Jan Sangh was formed) till 1980 (when it became the BJP), has submitted its report to party chief J P Nadda.

According to sources, the report has database of more than 4,766 workers who participated in the freedom struggle and contributed immensely to the present-day BJP.

“The BJP became the largest political party in the world only because of the sacrifices and contribution of then Jan Sangh leaders and workers from the early days of the party. Comprehensive information and motivational actions of such leaders are to be uploaded on Kamal Pushp, a feature in the Namo app by November this year," the communication at the national executive held in November 2021 stated. While the deadline to finish the task was April, the report of 4,500-plus members has been submitted to Nadda.

The party had constituted a team of five people with Shiv Prakash, joint general secretary organization, as the head of the committee tasked to collect and verify the data they get from states.

Bharatiben Shiyal, MP and national vice-president, BJP; Anirban Ganguly, member national executive committee; Alka Gurjar, national secretary; Swadesh Singh, assistant professor, Delhi University were the other members.

While there was a provision to upload details on the Namo app, many did not give correct information and the uploaded data had to be verified through the states. The party, too, deployed people and did crowd sourcing.

“There were in-charges and co-in charges in each state to verify and find out about the old workers who are either alive or if deceased, the families were contacted to get photographs and their stories. It was a cumbersome task, yet very inspiring. We believe that there will be booklets on all those who worked at a time when Jan Sangh was not in power.

“A report has been submitted to Nadda and once it is posted, a coffee table book on the inspiring life journey of such karyakartas can be made. This was discussed with Nadda," stated a source.

The BJP believes it is the only party in the world that recognises and felicitates the leaders from the past.

