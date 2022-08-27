MNS Alleges ‘Halal Meat Money’ Being Used to Fund Terrorism, Warns of Agitation

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is planning to launch a campaign against halal meat, alleging that the money earned from halal certification is being used to support terrorism.

Halal certification is a religious authentication of any product making it permissible for Muslims to consume.

The MNS will reportedly highlight that halal meat is being forced onto non-Muslim consumers and that Hindu butchers are being rendered unemployed since the process of halal “requires only Muslim butchers".

The party also plans to write to brands providing halal products to keep jhatka options as well.

Raj Thackeray had earlier this year demanded the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, failing which, he said, his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa at high volume to drown out azaan.

The MNS contended that its loudspeaker drive was more a social one than religious, adding that use of loudspeakers at high volume was affecting the health of people, including Muslims.

In April this year, right-wing organisations had targeted multiple brands, including the state-owned IRCTC, Air India and Amulfed Dairy, for displaying halal certificate on their product labels.

A section of right-wing groups in Karnataka had appealed to Hindus to buy ‘jhatka’ meat, which, according to them, is less cruel and painful for the animals and poultry birds than the halal meat.

