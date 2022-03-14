Modi Govt Has Paid Special Attention to Develop Northeast in Last 7 Years: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Northeast is no longer lagging behind the rest of the country in terms of growth and infrastructure development as the Narendra Modi-led government has paid special attention to develop this region in the last seven years, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday. Participating in a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region in Rajya Sabha, the minister for shipping, ports, and waterways said the Modi government has worked tirelessly to develop the region while the earlier governments only paid lip service.

"In the last seven years, peace has returned to the region, which has led to the increase in economic activity. Modi and (Amit) Shah have taken strong steps to bring peace in the region. Due to that, investors are now looking to invest in the region," Sonowal said. He said the entire northeastern states have witnessed change in the last few years as the central government has focussed on increasing transport avenues, enhancing communication and connectivity, and creating infrastructure.

The Modi-government believes that transformation in the region is only possible through enhancing transport and communications and firm steps have been taken in that regard, Sonowal, who also heads AYUSH ministry, said. The minister noted that there has been construction of bridges and high altitude railway projects is being taken up on the behest of the Modi-led government.

Sonowal stated that PM Modi has directed central ministers and senior officials to visit the NE region and expedite various welfare programmes. "The Modi-government is ensuring that the northeast does not lag behind. It is a new engine of growth and we are ready for it.," he stated.

Every section of the society, including students and farmers, have benefited, the minister stated. Sonawal noted that the government has inked various pacts with neighbouring countries to ensure that it turns out to be a win-win situation for all.

Praful Patel (NCP) noted that industry should be encouraged to set up businesses in the region. He also sought construction of FIFA-approved football stadiums in all the seven states.

Patel noted that development of the region would happen if the industry, tourism and sports activities were encouraged. K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), Santanu Sen (TMC), Amar Patnaik (BJD) and Nabam Rebia (BJP) also participated in the discussion.

