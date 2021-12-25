Modi Govt Takes Decisions That Are Good For People, Even at the Cost of Political Damage, Says Amit Shah

Narendra Modi or his government has never taken decisions based on what people would like but has taken decisions that are good for the people, even at the cost of inviting protests and political damage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at the ‘Good Governance Day’ function in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Earlier, governments on some occasion or the other took decisions keeping vote banks in mind. But Modi or the Modi government has never taken decisions jo logon ko acche lagen (which people like). He has taken decisions jo logon ke liye achhe hon (which are good for the people). There is a big difference. Logon lo ache lagen, such decision may bring you popularity for a short while but (this means) keeping the country engulfed in problems," Shah said.

He said Modi has taken a different path. “There comes some bitterness, protests and political damage. But to face the protest, endure that political damage and take decisions that are good for the people… this only someone with deep commitment to good governance can do; who is assured of the results of such good governance. Modi has done this. That is why he has earned the trust of people," Shah said.

Shah cited the Modi government’s record of giving free housing, toilets, gas cylinders, drinking water and medical insurance to the poor as a comprehensive approach towards good governance. He also pointed out how 80 crore people had got free ration from the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about welfare of farmers, Shah said that, on an average, a small farmer needed an agricultural loan every year in the range of Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000 and so the government decided to put Rs 6,000 a year directly into the bank accounts of farmers through PM Kisan Nidhi scheme.

