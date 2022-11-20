Home » News » Politics » 'Modi-Modi' Chants, Prayers at Somnath Temple, 3 More Rallies Later: How PM Modi's Grand Gujarat Campaign is Looking Like on Day-2

'Modi-Modi' Chants, Prayers at Somnath Temple, 3 More Rallies Later: How PM Modi's Grand Gujarat Campaign is Looking Like on Day-2

The prime minister commenced his day by visiting the iconic Somnath Temple. The crowd's merriment was visible as Modi addressed a mega rally in Veeraval

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 12:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Gujarat is scheduled to vote on December 1 and 5 in two phases. (Photo:YouTube)
Gujarat is scheduled to vote on December 1 and 5 in two phases. (Photo:YouTube)

With high-spirits, and back-to-back rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second-day of his grand Gujarat campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off on Sunday.

The prime minister commenced his day by visiting the iconic Somnath Temple. Modi offered prayers with priests at the temple.

The crowd’s merriment was visible as Modi addressed a mega rally in Veeraval, hailed as the hub of fishing industries. Chants of “Modi-Modi" greeted the prime minister as he stepped to speak on the stage.

Modi is scheduled to address three more election rallies in Dhoraji, Amreli and Botad later in the day.

This comes a day after he held a gathering in Valsad on Saturday evening and took part in a roadshow, on his first day of campaigning in the state.

Eight rallies - over a span of three days - have been scheduled as the BJP prepares for a return in the state where it has been ruling for more than two decades.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

first published: November 20, 2022, 12:33 IST
last updated: November 20, 2022, 12:49 IST
