'Modi, Modi' Chants Reverberate in LS as BJP MPs Welcome PM After Saffron Wave Sweeps States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a huge round of applause amid thunderous “Modi" chants by Bharatiya Janata Party’s MPs in Lok Sabha as a token of appreciation for the PM’s leadership that led to the BJP’s thumping victory in four assembly elections.

The saffron party’s MPs welcomed PM Modi with chants of “Modi, Modi" and “Bharat Mata ki jai" as he walked into the Lower House of the Parliament with folded hands and took his seat. This comes following the party’s victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Prime minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Thursday to congratulate them and laud their efforts following a resounding victory in four state elections.

During their poll rallies, top BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, made it a point to make people recall the alleged “lawlessness and anarchy" prevailing during the SP rule and how the Yogi-led government brought the Ram Rajya on this front in the state. BJP leaders made the issue their central point of campaign.

“Five years ago, dabangg (muscle men) and dangai (rioters) used to run the show in UP. Their words were treated as government orders. Today, UP’s farmers, employees, traders or mothers, sisters and daughters, everyone is getting protection and respect," PM Modi had said in his first virtual rally or ‘Jan Chaupal’ on January 31.

