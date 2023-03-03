Rahul Gandhi has admitted that the ‘Ujjwala’ and ‘PM Jan Dhan Yojana’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are “good policies" but said at Cambridge University that he won’t take cognizance of them as in his view Modi is “blowing the country to smithereens".

This is giving more fuel to the BJP to attack Gandhi with Union Minister Anurag Thakur saying Rahul Gandhi should have listened at least to Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who while visiting India has praised Modi. “Gandhi has a habit of lying and defaming India on foreign soil," Thakur said.

A senior BJP leader pointed out to News18 that even Gandhi has been forced to admit the impact of pro-poor policies of Modi like Ujjwala and PM Jan Dhan Yojana. “Maybe giving women gas cylinders or people bank accounts is not a bad thing, it is a good thing," Gandhi responded to a question at Cambridge University.

“But that sort of misses the point, because in my view Modi is destroying the architecture of India. So I am not too bothered about two-three good policies that he (Modi) is doing if he is blowing our country to smithereens," Gandhi said.

Under Ujjwala, over 11 lakh LPG connections have been given to women. Over 30 crore bank accounts were opened under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana.

ON SIKHS, MINORITIES, DEMOCRACY

The BJP is also not taking kindly to Gandhi’s remarks that Modi is othering Sikhs and minorities. “I have a Sikh gentleman studying here from India, we have Muslims, Christians in India. They are all India. Modi says he is not…Modi says he is a second-class citizen in India. I don’t agree with him," Gandhi said.

The BJP leader said Modi has never made such statements and these were all lies.

Gandhi made other attacks on Modi at Cambridge, saying Indian democracy “is under pressure and under attack" and said India was facing an attack on the basic structure of the Constitution. “There is surveillance and intimidation, I had Pegasus on my phone. There is coercion by federal law enforcement agencies. I have a number of criminal libel cases for things which under no circumstances should be criminal libel cases," Gandhi has said.

SORE LOSER?

BJP leaders, however, say that the National Herald case against the Gandhis is in the courts from which they have got no relief and they are out on bail in the criminal case.

Thakur also pointed to Gandhi being on bail and repeated electoral defeats to attack his comments.

Gandhi said Modi was imposing an idea on India that India cannot absorb. “India a union of states, a negotiation. He (Modi) is forcing one idea on a union, and it will react."

