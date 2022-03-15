Modi's Gesture for Nadda, Caution Against 'Family Politics', 2-Min Silence: Inside BJP Parl Party Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda were felicitated at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday for the party’s recent electoral success in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa. Modi and Nadda also received standing ovation from BJP MPs at the meet.

A poignant moment during the felicitation was when the Prime Minister gestured for Nadda to be garlanded first. The electoral feats – Yogi Adityanath became the first CM to win consecutive terms in UP in 37 years, the solo win in Manipur, the first repeat government in Uttarakhand and the performance in Goa — were the party’s first major victories under Nadda’s leadership.

Addressing the gathering, the PM is said to have sent a strong message to BJP MPs that “family politics" would not be allowed in the party and that dynasty politics in other parties will also be fought. “If anyone’s candidature was rejected, that’s my responsibility," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying on the PM’s speech.

MPs present at the BJP Parliamentary Panel meeting also observed two-minute silence to condole the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. Tributes were also paid to Naveen Shekharappa, a fourth-year medical student killed in shelling in war-torn Ukraine, and Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was killed in Karnataka in the midst of the hijab row.

As celebration settles following the election victories, all eyes are now on government formations in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The party on Monday appointed its top leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as central observers for government formation in the four states.

The BJP parliamentary board, its apex decision making body, appointed Amit Shah as the central observer for Uttar Pradesh and party vice-president Raghubar Das as co-observer. Rajnath Singh and co-observer Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi has been assigned to oversee the selection of the leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar have been appointed as observers for selection of the leader of the legislature party in Manipur and Goa, respectively. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is the co-observer for Manipur and his cabinet colleague L Murgan is the co-observer for Goa.

While Yogi Adityanath will return as UP CM, the first consecutive tenure for a Chief Minister in the state in 37 years, the party has to take call on deputy chief ministers, as one of the two in the previous government, Keshav Prasad Maurya, lost the elections along with 11 ministers.

In Uttarakhand, it is not clear who will lead the government as chief minister Pushkar Dhami lost the election. Suspense continue in Goa too between incumbent Pramod Sawant and aspirant Vishwajeet Rane.

