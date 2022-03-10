Mohammdi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 9 AM.

Live election results updates of Mohammdi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Daud Ahmad (SP), Reetu Singh (INC), Lokendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Shakeel Ahmad Siddiqui (BSP), Anurag M. Sarthi (ACNP), Ravikant (AAP), Roopram (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.48%, which is -1.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Lokendra Pratap Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.144 Mohammdi (मोहम्मदी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Mohammdi is part of Dhaurahra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 331227 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,78,280 were male and 1,52,935 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mohammdi in 2019 was: 858 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,23,594 eligible electors, of which 1,71,355 were male,1,43,898 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,07,243 eligible electors, of which 1,67,667 were male, 1,39,571 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mohammdi in 2017 was 100. In 2012, there were 67 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Lokendra Pratap Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Sanjay Sharma of INC by a margin of 33,918 which was 15.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Awasthi Bala Prasad of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Imran Ahamad of SP by a margin of 11,344 votes which was 5.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 28.86% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 144 Mohammdi Assembly segment of the 29. Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency. Rekha Verma of BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat defeating Arshad Iliyas Siddiqui of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mohammdi are: Daud Ahmad (SP), Reetu Singh (INC), Lokendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Shakeel Ahmad Siddiqui (BSP), Anurag M. Sarthi (ACNP), Ravikant (AAP), Roopram (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.51%, while it was 65.12% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mohammdi went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.144 Mohammdi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 336. In 2012, there were 318 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.144 Mohammdi comprises of the following areas of Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Mohammdi, 2 Atwa Pipariya, 3 Pasgawan, Panchayats 4 Semraghat, 5 Alliyapur, 8 Pipri Aziz, 15 Barbar, 16 Patvan, 17 Ghaghpur, 18 Dilawal Nagar, 19 Bhounapur, 20 Basara, 21 Maqsoodpur of 4 Aurangabad KC, Mohammadi Municipal Board and Barbar Nagar Panchayat of 3 Mohammdi Tehsil.

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mohammdi constituency, which are: Kasta, Gopamau, Shahabad, Dadraul, Shahjahanpur, Tilhar, Powayan, Gola Gokrannath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mohammdi is approximately 812 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mohammdi is: 27°52’21.7"N 80°11’41.6"E.

