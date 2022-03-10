Mohan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin.

Live election results updates of Mohan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dr. Anchal (SP), Brajesh Kumar (BJP), Madhu Verma Alias Madhu Rawat (INC), Sewak Lal Rawat (BSP), Nitu Kanaujiya (ASPKR), Shatrohan Lal Rawat (AAP), Sandeep Kumar (NEP), Savita (ALHP), Achhey Lal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.62%, which is -1.12% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Brijesh Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.164 Mohan (Mohana) (मोहान) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Mohan is part of Unnao Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 327908 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,79,614 were male and 1,48,279 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mohan in 2019 was: 826 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,92,097 eligible electors, of which 1,77,794 were male,1,45,167 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,244 eligible electors, of which 1,60,122 were male, 1,27,119 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mohan in 2017 was 151. In 2012, there were 114 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Brijesh Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Radhe Lal Rawat S/O Munnu of BSP by a margin of 54,095 which was 26.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.78% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Radhey Lal Rawat of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mast Ram of BJP by a margin of 9,169 votes which was 4.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 25.98% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 164 Mohan Assembly segment of the 33. Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj of BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat defeating Arun Shanker Shukla of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mohan are: Dr. Anchal (SP), Brajesh Kumar (BJP), Madhu Verma Alias Madhu Rawat (INC), Sewak Lal Rawat (BSP), Nitu Kanaujiya (ASPKR), Shatrohan Lal Rawat (AAP), Sandeep Kumar (NEP), Savita (ALHP), Achhey Lal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.74%, while it was 64.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mohan went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.164 Mohan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 351. In 2012, there were 333 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.164 Mohan comprises of the following areas of Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Mohan, 5 Bhauli, 6 Nawabganj, Panchayats 2 Purthyavan, 3 Auras, 4 Seehmau, 5 Bachhauli, 8 Mirjapur Ajgaon, 9 Maini Bhawakhera, 10 Hasanpur Pachhimbav, 11 Jawan, 12 Gagan, 13 Bhurkundi, 14 Bayari Gaon, 15 Baradev, 16 Adaura, 17 Mawai, 18 Rampur Gadauvan, 19 Tikra Samad, 20 Hajipur Gosa, 21 Geruwa, 23 Dhamiyana of 2 Auras KC, 8 Nawabganj Nagar Panchayat, 9 Mohan Nagar Panchayat, 10 Nyotini Nagar Panchayat and 11 Auras Nagar Panchayat of 2 Hasanganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mohan constituency, which are: Safipur, Sandila, Malihabad, Sarojini Nagar, Purwa, Unnao. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mohan is approximately 670 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mohan is: 26°43’43.7"N 80°38’16.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mohan results.

