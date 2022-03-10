Mohanlalganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Mohanlalganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Faujdar Prasad (IND), Amresh Kumar (BJP), Mamta Choudhary (INC), Devendra Kumar (BSP), Sushila Saroj (SP), Jitendra Kumar Rawat (SSEP), Brijesh Kumar Vikram (AJPI), Shravan Kumar (BDMPPA), Suraj Kumar Rawat (AAP), Sanjay Kumar (SUSPA), Hemant Kumar (BJMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.55%, which is 2.31% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ambrish Singh Pushkar of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.176 Mohanlalganj (मोहनलालगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. Mohanlalganj is part of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 43.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 369533 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,096 were male and 1,72,432 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mohanlalganj in 2019 was: 875 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,51,003 eligible electors, of which 1,81,544 were male,1,59,617 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,20,671 eligible electors, of which 1,71,860 were male, 1,48,800 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mohanlalganj in 2017 was 198. In 2012, there were 289 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ambrish Singh Pushkar of SP won in this seat defeating Ram Bahadur of BSP by a margin of 530 which was 0.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 32.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chandra Rawat of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ajey Pushpa Rawat of BSP by a margin of 23,517 votes which was 11.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 176 Mohanlalganj Assembly segment of the 34. Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Rajnath Singh of BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat defeating Poonam Shatrughan Sinha of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mohanlalganj are: Faujdar Prasad (IND), Amresh Kumar (BJP), Mamta Choudhary (INC), Devendra Kumar (BSP), Sushila Saroj (SP), Jitendra Kumar Rawat (SSEP), Brijesh Kumar Vikram (AJPI), Shravan Kumar (BDMPPA), Suraj Kumar Rawat (AAP), Sanjay Kumar (SUSPA), Hemant Kumar (BJMP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.24%, while it was 64.72% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mohanlalganj went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.176 Mohanlalganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 377. In 2012, there were 357 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.176 Mohanlalganj comprises of the following areas of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Mohanlalganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mohanlalganj constituency, which are: Sarojini Nagar, Purwa, Bachhrawan, Haidergarh, Zaidpur, Barabanki. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mohanlalganj is approximately 664 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mohanlalganj is: 26°40’17.4"N 81°03’46.1"E.

