Monsoon Session: 24 New Bills to be Introduced in Parliament; Oppn's Joint Strategy Meet on Sunday

A total of 24 new bills will be introduced in this monsoon session of Parliament, which will begin from July 18 and continue till August 12. Governors, chief ministers, state ministers and former MPs will all be allowed to enter the central hall. The customary all-party meeting before a parliament session as well as the joint strategy meeting by the opposition are set to take place on Sunday.

Among important bills are the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022, (aimed at replacing the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867); the Cantonment Bill (aimed at achieving greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country and “ease of living"); the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill (aimed at rationalising the government’s role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies); the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill (aimed at strengthening the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency and certain other amendments for a time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising their value).

Here’s a list of the bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing during the monsoon session:

Introduced, not referred to standing committee

Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022: Introduced in Lok Sabha on April 1, 2022

Introduced, referred to standing committees and report presented

Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021: Introduced on December 17, 2021. Its report by standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change was submitted to Lok Sabha speaker on April 21, 2022 Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019: Introduced on December 9, 2019. Its report by standing committee on external affairs was presented to Lok Sabha on February 11, 2021 Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019: Introduced on December 11, 2019. Its report of the standing committee on social justice and empowerment was presented on January 29, 2021 National Anti-doping Bill, 2021: Introduced on December 17, 2021. Its report of the standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports was presented on March 23, 2022.

New Bills

Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022: Promotion and development of the coffee industry, enabling functioning of modern promotion and development of Coffee Board. Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022: Revision of Special Economic Zones Act and to frame rules Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Rationalisation of government role and increasing member participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies, so as to increase public faith and create a conducive environment for their growth and development; building self-reliance and democratic cooperative institutions; enabling cooperative societies to compete in a new economic environment and raising resources more effectively by promoting functional autonomy and professionalisation; protection of the interest of depositors/members from vested interests and mismanagement Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, to make some procedures simplified so as to be more accessible. Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Strengthening WDRA (Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority); helping farmers store produce in scientific warehouse godowns; encouraging scientific warehousing ecosystems Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Carrying out certain essential structural changes in the governing structure of the CCI and changes to substantive provisions to address the needs for new age markets Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Strengthening the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency; carrying out some amendments to corporate insolvency resolution process and liquidation process Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Rationalising prohibited area and other amendments Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Kalakshetra Foundation Act, 1993, to empower the Kalakshetra Foundation to award certificates; diplomas; postgraduate diplomas; degrees to graduate and postgraduate; doctoral and post-doctoral courses; and conduct research in the areas of dance, traditional theatre, drama, Carnatic and traditional music, visual arts, craft education and art education Cantonment Bill, 2022: Administration of cantonments to impart greater democratisation, modernisation and efficiency, and to achieve greater development objectives aligned with municipalities; facilitating “ease of living" in cantonments Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022: Regulation of land given including transfer, subdivision and change of purpose and also to delegate powers for better management of such land; enhancing ease of living while ensuring effective protection of government rights over the land Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, by inter-alia clarifying applicability of Act in various types of lands and to streamline the process of approvals under it National Dental Commission Bill, 2022: Setting up a National Dental Commission and to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022: Setting up a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947 Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Inclusion of NITIE Mumbai in the IIM Act, 2017, and renaming NITIE, Mumbai, as IIM Mumbai Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Conversion of National Rail Transportation Institute into Gati Shakti Vishvavidyalaya Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022: Replacing the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867, by decriminalisation of the existing Act, keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the viewpoint of medium/small publishers and uphold the values of press freedom Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, for bringing policy reforms and to improve ease of doing business in the sector Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Providing regulatory framework for carbon trading in India; to encourage penetration of renewables in energy mix; effective implementation and enforcement of the Energy Conservation Act Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Revision of list of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes of Chhattisgarh Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Revision of list of scheduled tribes in Tamil Nadu Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022: Preventing and combating trafficking in persons, especially women and children; to provide for care, protection , assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights; and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, and for matters connected Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Family Courts Act, 1984

Opposition’s strategy, all-party meetings called on Sunday

The Opposition will be meeting on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming monsoon session. This time the opposition ranks will have the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as well.

After supporting the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, the TRS, which was considered close to the ruling dispensation at the Centre, is likely to join the opposition ranks. The reason for TRS distancing from the Centre is the BJP’s move to make inroads in Telangana.

The opposition will discuss a joint strategy as well as the candidate for the post of vice-president. The invite has been extended to the TRS.

The central government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday, seeking the smooth functioning of the monsoon session while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of different parties. According to sources, the customary meeting of all parties has been called by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss the agenda and seek their support for the smooth functioning of the session. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the meeting.

