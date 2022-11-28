Months Before Meghalaya Assembly Polls, 2 NPP MLAs, One from TMC Resign, Likely to Join BJP

Months ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections, two MLAs from ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and Trinamool Congress MLA HM Shangpliang resigned from their legislator posts. They are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

“We have submitted our resignations from our respective Assembly seats. All three of us are planning to join the BJP and very shortly, we would be joining the party and the intention of joining the party is three of us have one mind and that is development for the state," said Shangpliang.

Refraining about the stating anything about the NPP, he further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can change things.

“We feel and we believe that things will change for Meghalaya. Look at the unemployment we are facing in the state. When Assam CM could distribute 25,000 appointment letters in one single day, why can’t we do it? What is holding up Meghalaya for not being able to issue that kind of appointment letters to our youths? Therefore, it is again the BJP and the ideology of PM Modi is to provide employment to the youth, to provide rice and houses to the rural poor and also to help the farmers," the TMC MLA said.

According to Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons, NPP legislators, Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak, and TMC’s HM Shangpliang submitted their resignations to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh during the day, which got accepted around two hours later, PTI reported. Ferlin Sangma represented Selsella in the state Assembly while Marak was elected from Raksamgre. After resignations of three members, the strength of 60-member Assembly was reduced to 57.

At present, there are 21 NPP MLAs, 8 UDP MLAs, 4 PDF legislators, 2 BJP MLAs, two HSPDP legislators and seven Independents while the opposition TMC has 11 legislators, KHNAM one and NCP one.

