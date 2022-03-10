Moradabad Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Moradabad Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Avinash Chandra (SUCOIC), Ritesh Kumar Gupta (BJP), Rizwan Qureshi (INC), Mohd Yusuf Ansari (SP), Irshad Hussain (BSP), Mohd Danish (ASPKR), Vipin (SHS), Arun Prakash Singh (AAP), Waqi Rasheed (AIMIM), Shamshad Ahmad (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.59%, which is 1.79% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ritesh Kumar Gupta of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Moradabad Nagar results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.28 Moradabad Nagar (Murabad Nagar, Moradabad City) (मुरादाबाद नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Moradabad Nagar is part of Moradabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 359552 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,91,275 were male and 1,68,266 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Moradabad Nagar in 2019 was: 880 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,01,360 eligible electors, of which 2,55,625 were male,2,15,129 female and 38 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,88,966 eligible electors, of which 2,13,449 were male, 1,75,487 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Moradabad Nagar in 2017 was 62. In 2012, there were 39 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ritesh Kumar Gupta of BJP won in this seat defeating Mohammad Yusuf Ansari of SP by a margin of 3,193 which was 1.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.6% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohammad Yusuf Ansari of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ritesh Kumar Gupta of BJP by a margin of 20,238 votes which was 9.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.18% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 28 Moradabad Nagar Assembly segment of the 6. Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Moradabad Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Moradabad Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Moradabad Nagar are: Avinash Chandra (SUCOIC), Ritesh Kumar Gupta (BJP), Rizwan Qureshi (INC), Mohd Yusuf Ansari (SP), Irshad Hussain (BSP), Mohd Danish (ASPKR), Vipin (SHS), Arun Prakash Singh (AAP), Waqi Rasheed (AIMIM), Shamshad Ahmad (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.59%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.8%, while it was 53.85% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Moradabad Nagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.28 Moradabad Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 426. In 2012, there were 358 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.28 Moradabad Nagar comprises of the following areas of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 to 16, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 43, 44, 46, 49, 50, 56, 59 and 60 in Moradabad (Municipal Corporation), of 2 Moradabad Teshil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Moradabad Nagar constituency, which are: Kanth, Moradabad Rural, Kundarki. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Moradabad Nagar is approximately 23 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Moradabad Nagar is: 28°51’08.3"N 78°45’03.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Moradabad Nagar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.