Moradabad Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Moradabad Rural seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kamal Kapoor (IND), Mohd Nasir (SP), Shishupal Singh (SUCOIC), K K Misra (BJP), Akram (ASPKR), Sheeshpal (NEP), Akeel Choudhary (BSP), Haji Ikram Qureshi (INC), Mohid Fargani (AIMIM), Lubna Suhel (IND), Vivek Kumar Bhatnagar (LJP), Ishrat Ali (AAP), Ayyoob (PEP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.52%, which is 2.37% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Haji Ikram Qureshi of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.27 Moradabad Rural (Muradabad Rural, Morabad Gramin) (मुरादाबाद ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Moradabad Rural is part of Moradabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 366683 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,96,456 were male and 1,70,213 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Moradabad Rural in 2019 was: 866 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,88,052 eligible electors, of which 1,93,261 were male,1,63,170 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,396 eligible electors, of which 1,67,912 were male, 1,37,476 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Moradabad Rural in 2017 was 49. In 2012, there were 35 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Haji Ikram Qureshi of SP won in this seat defeating Hariom Sharma of BJP by a margin of 28,781 which was 13% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 44.23% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shameemul Haq of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Suresh Chandra Saini of BJP by a margin of 22,736 votes which was 12.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 39.98% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 27 Moradabad Rural Assembly segment of the 6. Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Moradabad Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Moradabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.52%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.15%, while it was 59.15% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Moradabad Rural went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.27 Moradabad Rural Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 342. In 2012, there were 289 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.27 Moradabad Rural comprises of the following areas of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Moradabad City, Panchayats 45 Bhojpur Dharmpur, 46 Pipalsana Mustahkam, 49 Devipura, 50 Pasiapura, 57 Niwar Khas, 58 Shyampur Hadipur, of 4 Bhojpur Dharmpur KC, Bhojpur Dharampur Nagar Panchayat, Ward Nos.1, 3, 7, 9, 17, 18, 21, 24, 28, 32, 35, 39 to 42, 45,47, 48, 51 to 55, 57 and 58 in Moradabad (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Moradabad Teshil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Moradabad Rural constituency, which are: Kanth, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Nagar, Kundarki, Suar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Moradabad Rural is approximately 203 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Moradabad Rural is: 28°54’00.4"N 78°49’32.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Moradabad Rural results.

