More Trouble for Politician Shrikant Tyagi As Police File Another Case; Raids On to Nab Him

Trouble seems to be mounting for Shrikant Tyagi, an absconding accused of threatening a woman in Noida, with police registering another case against him over irregularities related to vehicles recovered from his residence.

He was earlier booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) on Friday over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B. The woman objected to a plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi, citing a violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Advertisement

Tyagi has identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of its Yuva Samiti, a claim refuted by BJP leaders.

“Another case has been filed over irregularities related to vehicles recovered from Shrikant Tyagi’s residence. Various teams are conducting raids to arrest him at earliest. His relatives are being interrogated," Ankita Sharma, ADCP, Central Noida said.

Sources said that action against Tyagi will be taken under the Gangster Act and his properties will be attached.

On Saturday, Tyagi’s supporters reportedly created ruckus at the housing complex, shouted slogans and asked for the address of the woman. Locals also came out in large numbers and staged protest against police inaction.

Earlier, Noida Police informed they have detained four close associates and impounded two vehicles of the absconding accused.

Advertisement

With Opposition parties stepping up attack on BJP, party’s Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and BJP’s Noida unit chief Mahesh Gupta visited the Grand Omaxe society and met the local residents. They told the residents that Tyagi is not a member of the BJP and assured their party’s support.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Uttar Pradesh slammed the BJP over the episode. At a press conference in Noida, Congress’s Pankhuri Pathak shared pictures of Tyagi with senior BJP leaders as she hit out at the party for “anti-women" attitude.

Advertisement

She also accused the BJP of “lying through their teeth" over Tyagi’s association with the party. “Today the BJP is saying Shrikant Tyagi is not member of the party. But he was moving around with a security staff that not even MLAs or ministers have. One can imagine the clout he had in this government," Pathak said. AAP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief Bhupendra Jadaun also shared pictures of Tyagi with senior BJP leaders and other documents to claim his association with the saffron party.

Tyagi had earlier said that the woman’s claims were untrue and she had first instigated the spat. He had also claimed that the matter was blowing out of proportion because of his association with the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here