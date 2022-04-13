MP: 4 More Cases Against Digvijaya Over Tweet About Khargone Violence; Cong Seeks FIR Against CM Chouhan for Old Post

Police have registered four more FIRs against Congress MP Digvijaya Singh for allegedly promoting religious enmity after he tweeted a picture of a mosque in another state while commenting on communal violence at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh in Bhopal on Tuesday evening after a complaint by local resident Prakash Mande. The four other FIRs were registered on Tuesday night in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram and Satna, the official said. Meanwhile, Singh wrote a letter to Bhopal police commissioner, seeking that an FIR be registered against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly posting a fabricated video about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on May 16, 2019.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Singh said, Instead of answering my question they have filed FIR against me. Is that Democracy BJP Model or Modi Model? What about the Hate speeches made by BJP and RW fraud Babas? Singh had earlier posted a picture showing some youths hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque, and referred to the violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession at Khargone. He later deleted the tweet.

Advertisement

A case was registered in Satna against Digvijaya Singh for allegedly spreading religious frenzy through the tweet, based on a complaint by BJP functionary Vikas Mishra, Satna Kotwali police station in-charge Satyendra Mohan Upadhyay said.

In Gwalior, a case was registered against the Congress Rajya Sabha member at Indarganj police station under relevant IPC sections following a complaint, city Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhadauria said. In Jabalpur, a case was registered on a complaint by Bharat Vikas Parishad, said an official from Omti police station.

In Narmadapuram, the Kotwali police lodged a case against Singh on the basis of a complaint by one Vishal Diwan, said inspector Santosh Chouhan. Earlier, in Bhopal, the case against Singh was registered under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 465 (forgery) and 505 (2) (public mischief), according to police.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, Singh in a letter to Bhopal police chief sought that a case be registered against CM Chouhan under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act for allegedly sharing a fabricated tweet with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s video of a speech delivered in Mandsaur in the state.

Advertisement

In the video shared by Chouhan, Gandhi was purportedly seen terming Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as Madhya Pradesh’s CM. Digvijaya Singh claimed the video was doctored.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.