MP CM Chouhan Calls PM Modi Lord 'Shankar' for His Work for People's Welfare

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lord ‘Shankar’ due to his “relentless" work for the welfare of the people. The chief minister made the statement after performing puja at lord Mahakal temple here.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Chouhan said PM Modi is exceptional. “He is reviving India’s traditions, life values and culture which consists of saints, rishis and Sanatan tradition."

Speaking on the rebuilt samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, inaugurated by the prime minister today, Chouhan said, the site is not only an idol or a tomb but a “resurgence of a splendorous, glorious and powerful nation which has been initiated by PM Modi from Kedarnath today."

Calling PM Modi as “wonderful" person, the Chief Minister claimed he is not saying this merely because he belongs to the ruling party. “He (PM) is superhuman and is engaged relentlessly in welfare works, it could be Rashtra Kalyan or Jan Kalyan which is why I called him lord Shankar in this context."

“His speech at Kedarnath was a renaissance message for 130 crore Indians," he said adding that he is “just a humble servant."

The Chief Minister took stock of the ongoing works in and around Mahakal temple premises and also issued instructions to the officers.

Commenting on the temple upliftment works in Ujjain, Chouhan said it’s not only beautification of the premises but Indian culture is being imprinted here. Shiv stambh, Saptrishi Mandal, Trikasur vadh; gestures of lord Shiva are being printed on 108 pillar here, he added.

On November 22, Mahashivratri will be observed with grandeur in the city of Mahakal, he added.

