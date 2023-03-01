The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday presented its first paperless budget with a focus on populist schemes for the welfare of women, farmers and the youth of the state, ahead of the assembly election scheduled for year-end. MP Finance Minister Jagdish Devda tabled the state budget worth over Rs 3.14 lakh crore amid protests by Congress over the LPG price hike.

Finance Minister Devda described it as the “Budget of the public" and said that an attempt has been made to include the suggestions of the public from representing different sectors in preparing the budget.

The “Atmanirbhar MP" Budget has been prepared in a mission mode, keeping in view the objective of a self-sufficient Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Advertisement

Top announcements from Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023:

▶No new taxes were announced in the Budget.

▶Devda announced a provision of Rs 8,000 crore for the Mukhkyamantri Ladli Behna Yojna, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s flagship scheme. The scheme will be rolled out from March 5 in the state, under which women will be given Rs 1,000 assistance per month with certain riders including that they are not Income Tax payee, as per a government official.

▶Budget also has a provision of Rs 36,950.16 crore for Scheduled Tribes (Sub-Scheme), Rs 2,60,86.81 crore for Scheduled Castes (sub-scheme), Rs 11,406 crore for the establishment of government primary schools, and Rs 7,332 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission under the National Rural Drinking Water Mission.

▶The government also decided to pay the debt of defaulter farmers. Farmers can continue to avail of Kisan Samman Nidhi to get financial assistance of Rs 10,000 every year. Budget of Rs 3,200 crore was allocated for CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

▶Rs 11,500 crore has been set aside for irrigation schemes in the budget

Advertisement

▶Besides, there is a provision of Rs 6,935 crore for assistance for carrying out reforms required as per the 15th Finance Commission (report), and Rs 6,728 crore for middle schools, the minister said.

▶The MP government will also provide E-scooty to girls (holding first division in Class 12 exams) under CM Balika Scooty Scheme to encourage them to pursue higher education.

▶The budget has a provision of total appropriation amounting to Rs 3,14,024.84 crore, which is 13 per cent more than the previous year, and total net expenditure of Rs 2,81,553.62 crore in the Budget.

Advertisement

▶Referring to the estimated revenue receipts, the Devda said “The estimated revenue receipts are Rs 2,25,709.90 crore, which include state’s own tax amount of Rs 86,499.98 crore, state’s share of central taxes of Rs 80,183.67 crore, non-tax revenue of Rs 14,913.10 crore and grants-in-aid received from the Centre of Rs 44,113.15 crore."

Meanwhile, Congress members including former ministers Tarun Bhanot, Vijay Laxmi Sadho and Jitu Patwari created ruckus in the House over the LPG price hike issue the moment Devda started reading out the budget proposals.

Advertisement

Later, the Congress members led by former chief minister Kamal Nath staged a walkout from the House.

Read all the Latest Politics News here