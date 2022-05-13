MP Home Minister in Tune with UP Govt, Says National Anthem Recital Could Be Made Mandatory in Madarsas

After Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s government announced to make the recital of the national anthem mandatory in madarsas of the state, similar demands have surfaced in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh as well.

Asked to comment on the move of the UP administration, Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Friday said, “Jana Gana Mana is our national anthem, so it should be recited everywhere."

He also went on to say that following in Uttar Pradesh’s footsteps was a potential option and the MP government would definitely consider it.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president VD Sharma had also endorsed the move by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

“We are not demanding the national anthem in Pakistan. We only want the recital of the national anthem, India being hailed, and Bharat Mata Ki Jai chanted in educational institutions in MP, UP, and other states. So what’s wrong with it?" said Sharma.

If this has been decided, it’s a welcome move, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board on Thursday issued an order making singing of the national anthem mandatory in all recognised, aided, and unaided madarsas.

The order comes into force from the new academic session and the national anthem will be sung in morning prayers in UP.

