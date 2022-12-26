Scindia Makes MP Minister, Who Pledged to Stay Barefoot Till Gwalior Roads Are Fixed, Wear Slippers Again | VIDEO

A minister in Madhya Pradesh conducted a surprise inspection of roads in Gwalior in October this year and three roads in dilapidated condition. So, he pledged to remain barefoot until the condition of roads improves in the city.

As those roads are almost ready after construction, the BJP MLA from Gwalior finally had his moment he has been waiting for all these months when he was offered to wear slippers in presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar on Sunday said he was “blessed" to wear the slippers in presence of “god-like" leaders of the BJP.

“Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gwalior in-charge minister Mr. Tulsi Silawat ji, BJP district president Mr. Abhay Chaudhary ji blessed me by giving me slippers to wear in the presence of godlike leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party," Tomar tweeted while sharing the video from the event.

“Today is a memorable day of my life. I want to tell you that about 3 months ago, I had resolved that until Gendewali road, Laxman Talaiya’s road and Jayarogya Hospital’s Rajpayaga road are repaired, I would also remain barefoot to feel the pain of the people every day. Every day I used to hear people’s praise/sympathy for this resolution and had to face criticism as well. But my firm faith towards the people and the development of the area was unshakable," he said in a tweet.

Scindia was in Gwalior to attend an event on occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

