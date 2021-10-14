MP Pragya Thakur Tries Her Hand at Kabaddi After Playing Garba, Leaves Social Media Bemused

Bhopal: After playing Garba in the Durga puja pandal, the BJP’s Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, is seen taking to kabaddi court in the city which has evoked reactions on social media.

In the past, the MP had seen dancing in a marriage function which she had organised for poor girls at her residence and also tried hands at the basketball court in the past.

The MP had gone to seek darshans of goddess Kali in Shaktinagar and on the insistence of the kabaddi players in a nearby stadium, the saffron-robed politician joined in briefly.

An accused in the Malegaon blast case, Thakur is out on bail on health grounds. In 2019, the father of one of the victims of the Malegaon blast case had moved the NIA court seeking a ban on Thakur contesting the Lok Sabha poll saying she had secured bail on health grounds.

The controversial sadhvi was mostly seen as wheelchair-bound during the polls.

“Who tells this lie that our MP can’t stand up without support and can’t walk sans help and she moves around on a wheelchair," Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted. She is completely fine. She plays Garba, plays basketball and could also dance on dhol, added Saluja. “May the almighty keeps her health always."

Netizens also commented on the said video of the MP playing Kabaddi.

“When is the next hearing in NIA court," wrote Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas on Twitter.

Thakur on a public platform has cited her frail physical status attributing it to custodial torture.

Last year, she had coronavirus and had undergone treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. After recovering from Covid-19, she was re-admitted to AIIMS New Delhi in February after complaining of chest congestion and breathing issues.

As the MP was not seen in the city during the pandemic early this year, her missing posters had appeared in various areas.

