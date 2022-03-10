Mubarakpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Mubarakpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Akhilesh (SP), Abdussalam (BSP), Arvind Jaiswal (BJP), Parveen Bano (INC), Kanhaiya (ASPKR), Narendra Singh Chauhan (AAP), Mohammad Shameem (BSAD), Ravishankar Bharat (JRPA), Radheshyam (RBP), Ramdulare Rajbhar (JAP), Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) (AIMIM), Phuljhari Devi (IND), Lal Bihari Mritak (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.8%, which is -2.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.346 Mubarakpur (मुबारकपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Mubarakpur is part of Azamgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,37,043 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,106 were male and 1,54,910 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mubarakpur in 2019 was: 851 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,59,639 eligible electors, of which 1,77,393 were male,1,39,813 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,211 eligible electors, of which 1,62,906 were male, 1,29,279 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mubarakpur in 2017 was 717. In 2012, there were 636 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali of BSP won in this seat defeating Akhilesh Yadav of SP by a margin of 688 which was 0.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 36.64% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shah Alam Urfa Guddu Jamali of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Akhilesh Yadav of SP by a margin of 8,566 votes which was 5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 29.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 346 Mubarakpur Assembly segment of the 69. Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav of SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mubarakpur are: Akhilesh (SP), Abdussalam (BSP), Arvind Jaiswal (BJP), Parveen Bano (INC), Kanhaiya (ASPKR), Narendra Singh Chauhan (AAP), Mohammad Shameem (BSAD), Ravishankar Bharat (JRPA), Radheshyam (RBP), Ramdulare Rajbhar (JAP), Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) (AIMIM), Phuljhari Devi (IND), Lal Bihari Mritak (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.84%, while it was 58.72% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mubarakpur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.346 Mubarakpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 325. In 2012, there were 304 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.346 Mubarakpur comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Mubarakpur, 3 Sathiyaon, 6 Jahanaganj and Mubarkpur Municipal Board of 3 Azamgarh Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mubarakpur constituency, which are: Azamgarh, Gopalpur, Sagri, Muhammadabad- Gohna, Mehnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mubarakpur is approximately 334 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mubarakpur is: 25°59’50.3"N 83°17’46.0"E.

