Mufti Asked To Vacate Allotted Residence in 24 Hours; Second Notice This Year

For the second time this year, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been asked to vacate her residence, this time with a notice of 24 hours.

The authorities asked Mufti to vacate her housing colony quarters in the Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. This house was allotted to her by the government.

Apart from Mufti, three former MLA’s have also been asked to vacate their respective residences in the same government quarters, according to Greater Kashmir.

This comes after she was served an eviction notice to move out of her official residence -the Fairview Guest House on Gupkar Road in Srinagar — on October 15 this year. She was given a seven days’ time to respond to this notice.

The Gupkar road house was allotted to former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, her father in 2005.

Mufti lived here during her tenure as the chief minister between 2016 to 2018 and after that too.

