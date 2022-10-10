Home / News / Politics / Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82 LIVE Updates: Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party Patriarch Passes Away; UP Declares 3-day State Mourning
Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82 LIVE Updates: Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party Patriarch Passes Away; UP Declares 3-day State Mourning

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News LIVE Updates: The 82-year-old leader has been under treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital since August 22

Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 10:33 IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday. The 82-year-old leader has been under treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital since August 22.

Yadav had also been admitted to the facility in July, sources said. Several leaders had visited the hospital to enquire about the SP chief’s health. Read More

Oct 10, 2022 10:33 IST

Mayawati Pays Tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati paid her tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away today in Gurugram.

Oct 10, 2022 10:31 IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: 3 Days State Mourning in UP

Three days of state mourning in Uttar Pradesh was announced following the death of former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav today.

Oct 10, 2022 10:28 IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav Will Always Be Remembered as Grassroots Mass Leader: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Mulayam Singh Yadav’s contribution to the Indian politics and said he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy during emergency.

 
 
 
 

Oct 10, 2022 10:23 IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav's Last Rites to be Performed in His Native Saifai Village

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s mortal remains will be brought to Lucknow and will be kept at premises of the state Assembly and the SP office. Last rites will be performed in his native Saifai village of Etawah, sources said.

 

Oct 10, 2022 10:19 IST

Rajnath Singh Expresses Grief Over Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death, Recalls His Meetings With SP Leader

Expressing condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled his interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Oct 10, 2022 10:14 IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Priyanka Gandhi Says SP Founder's Incomparable Contribution Will Be Remembered

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences over Yadav’s death and said
his incomparable contribution to Indian politics as a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Defense Minister of the Government of India and a strong advocate of social justice will always be remembered.

Oct 10, 2022 10:10 IST

PM Modi Condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav and recalled his interactions with him when they both served as chief ministers of their respective states.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had spoken to Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father’s health. PM Modi, as per sources, had assured him all possible help and assistance.

