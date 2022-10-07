Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: SP Patriarch Remains 'Critical', says Gurugram Hospital

Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health condition continues to remain critical, Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital informed on Friday. He is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital. The hospital issued a bulletin on Friday.

“Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said. 82-year-old Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the hospital on Wednesday. When reporters asked him about the health condition of the former defence minister, he said, “There is some improvement. But we cannot say that he is out of the ‘risk zone’. We will know more in a day or two," he said. He also met Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at the hospital.

Advertisement

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

He was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday, but was shifted to the ICU on Tuesday (October 4), PTI reported.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here