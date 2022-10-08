Home » News » Politics » Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: SP Patriarch Still in ICU, Condition Critical, Says Gurugram Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: SP Patriarch Still in ICU, Condition Critical, Says Gurugram Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday, but was shifted to the ICU on Tuesday (File Image: PTI Photo)
"He is being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists," said the bulletin shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to remain in critical condition, Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital said in a medical bulletin issued on Saturday. He is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said the Samajwadi Party patriarch is being administered life-saving drugs to maintain vitals.

“He is being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists," said the bulletin shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle.

The 82-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

He was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday but was shifted to the ICU on Tuesday (October 4).

