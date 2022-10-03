Mulayam Singh in Critical Care Unit, 'Being Treated by Specialists'; SP Workers Offer Prayers in UP Temples

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to the “critical care unit" of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said on Monday after the Samajwadi Party announced a day before that the 82-year-old patriarch’s health had deteriorated. Mulayam Singh Yadav was being treated by a “comprehensive team of specialists" and has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22, the hospital said.

He was earlier hospitalised in July as well. “Sh Mulayam Singh is currently admitted in Critical Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement.

Son Akhilesh Yadav, daughter in-law Dimple Yadav and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav had visited him on Sunday, while some party workers also reached the hospital premises to enquire about his condition. “Respected netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you not to come to the hospital. Information about his health will be given from time to time," the SP wrote on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

After the SP informed of Mulayam Singh’s poor health condition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. Modi assured him all possible help and assistance, sources said.

Special prayers for Mulayam

Workers, meanwhile, offered prayers at many temples across the state for the long life of the Samajwadi Party founder. Prayers were organised at the Hanuman temple on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow, which is just a stone’s throw from the Yadav’s residence, an office-bearer said.

In Varanasi, party workers offered prayers at temples, including Hanuman temple in Gilat Bazar and Bada Ganesh Mandir in Lohatia, an SP leader said. Party spokesperson Manoj Rai said everyone needs the blessings of ‘Netaji’ (as Mulayam is fondly addressed) and they held special prayers in different temples, along with a havan at Assi ghat in Varanasi.

In Varanasi, SP leader Ajay Yadav said he was ready to donate his kidney, if needed. In Saharanpur, too, prayers were held for Mulayam’s speedy recovery. Faisal Salmani, a former SP president, held an all-religion prayer.

