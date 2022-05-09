Mulayam Singh Yadav Steps on the Gas as 'Politically Active' Shivpal Yadav Tests Loyalties of SP Cadre

The war of words between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav is far from over and now with Shivpal Yadav announcing the reorganisation of his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav seems to have decided to take matters in his own hands.

Addressing workers the same day, Mulayam Singh Yadav said there were only two parties in UP now — the SP and the BJP. Sources in the Samajwadi Party say the development was not just a coincidence but part of the party’s political strategy.

“Now it is clear that there are only two parties in UP which are in competition, SP and BJP," Mulayam Singh Yadav said, in what is being seen as an attempt to establish cordial relations with senior SP leaders who might defect to Shivpal Yadav’s party in the near future and bring them back to Akhilesh Yadav’s fold.

The loyalties of several SP leaders were divided after Shivpal Yadav formed his own party. While some leaders loyal to Mulayam Singh Yadav stood with his son, others eventually drifted away to the Shivpal Yadav camp.

Sources suggest that Samajwadi Party now also aims to perform well in the various local body elections and this message by Mulayam Singh Yadav will try and unite all SP leaders to contest the upcoming municipal elections.

A senior leader in SP not willing to be named said, “The formation and expansion of Shivpal Yadav’s party is not going to affect Samajwadi Party in any way. The SP workers are prepared for municipal elections and all those who believe in socialist ideology are standing firmly with the Samajwadi Party."

