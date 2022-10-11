Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Funeral: Chhattisgarh CM, Kamal Nath, TDP Chief Naidu to Attend Last Rites in Saifai Today

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s funeral will take place with full state honours in Saifai on Tuesday afternoon. Chants of “Netaji amar rahein" reverberated across the village as people from across length and breadth of Uttar Pradesh thronged socialist leader Yadav’s native village for his last darshan Monday.

Yadav died on Monday morning at a private hospital in Gurugram and his mortal remains reached here in the evening.

According to a senior official, in view of a large number of people including VVIPs, VIPs expected to arrive for the darshan of the late Samajwadi Party founder, tight security arrangements have been made. A large number of locals, party workers, leaders and women are continuously reaching Saifai village to extend their condolences and pay tributes to the departed soul.

Here are latest updates from SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s funeral:

• The Congress on Tuesday deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to represent the party at the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah.

• According to an official statement issued in Lucknow, Adityanath reached Saifai and paid tributes to Yadav on Monday. He also paid floral tributes on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and the Uttar Pradesh government, it said.

• Traders in the district have decided to keep the markets closed on October 11 as a mark of respect to the leader.

• Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to attend the funeral today.

• Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Bagel will attend the funeral today. It is not yet clear if Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will take part.

• Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu will be reaching Delhi Airport to go to Safai village by special flight today.

• Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the funeral of Yadav on Tuesday. Rao will reach Saifai, Yadav’s native village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday afternoon, a release by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

• Union Home Minister Amit Shah drove to the Gurugram hospital to meet Akhilesh Yadav and other family members. “Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy." He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics, Shah tweeted in Hindi.

• Congress leader Rajiv Shukla and JD(U)’s K C Tyagi too visited the hospital.

