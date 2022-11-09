Sanjay Raut Walks out of Jail After Bail in Money Laundering Case, Brother Says Diwali Begins Today

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was released from Arthur Road jail on Wednesday after Mumbai’s PMLA court granted him bail in Patra Chawl land scam case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is conducting a probe into the case, however, pleaded before the court not to give effect to the bail order till Friday.

A crowd outside Arthur road prison was waiting for the release of Raut and was seen as bursting crackers as a celebration.

“We need time to read the order, it is not an unreasonable request. It is the court order, it has the power to give effect to the order on a later date. I must be given some chance and opportunity by the court," Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, submitted before the court.

Commenting on the court’s order, Sandip Raut, Sanjay Raut’s brother said, “These are tears of joy. Our Diwali begins today. Satyamev Jayate! We were 100% confident that (he will be released), he had done nothing wrong. All of this was done deliberately."

“Sanjay Raut has not been keeping well. After his release from jail, he will get admitted to the hospital after meeting Uddhav Thackeray and visiting some other places," said Sunil Raut, Sanjay Raut’s brother.

Earlier, Special Special Judge M G Deshpande, designated to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), allowed the bail plea of Raut after hearing arguments from both sides.

The ED arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

Raut had in his bail plea claimed the case against him was a perfect example of “abuse of power" and “political vendetta".

The ED had opposed Raut’s plea, saying he played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted “behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.

The ED’s probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates.

Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as the Patra Chawl, in Goregaon is spread over 47 acres and houses 672 tenant families.

In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), a government agency, assigned a redevelopment contract for the Chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a sister company of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

The GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for the tenants and also give some flats to MHADA. It was free to sell the remaining land to private developers.

But the tenants did not get a single flat in the last 14 years as the company did not redevelop the Patra Chawl and sold land parcels and Floor Space Index (FSI) to other builders for Rs 1,034 crore, as per the ED.

(With PTI inputs)

