Mumbai: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande Attacked During Morning Walk; Suffers Injuries

"Three unidentified persons attacked MNS leader Deshpande with a stump during his morning walk at Shivaji Park," an official said

PTI

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 11:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger. (Photo: Twitter)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked with a stump by three unidentified persons while he was on a morning walk in central Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday morning, a police official said.

Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger, he said.

“Three unidentified persons attacked MNS leader Deshpande with a stump during his morning walk at Shivaji Park," the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested in this connection so far.

A first information report (FIR) is being registered at the Shivaji Park police station, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 03, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 11:19 IST
