Mungra Badshahpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Mungra Badshahpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajay Shankar Dubey (BJP), Dinesh Kumar Shukla (BSP), Pankaj (SP), Pramod Kumar Singh (INC), Ajay Kumar (MNSP), Jitendra Kumar (BRDCP), Neelam Kumar (SAPAP), Mattu Lal (VIP), Madhavendra Pratap (SHS), Mustak Ahamad (LOP), Ramjan Ali (AIMIM), Vyanktesh Bahadur (BDMPPA), Sushil Kumar (MAP), Anil Kumar (IND), Jyoti Prakash (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.09%, which is -1.63% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sushma Patel of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mungra Badshahpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.368 Mungra Badshahpur (मुंगरा बादशाहपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Mungra Badshahpur is part of Jaunpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,74,601 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,99,961 were male and 1,74,619 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mungra Badshahpur in 2019 was: 873 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,05,946 eligible electors, of which 1,90,221 were male,1,63,793 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,34,767 eligible electors, of which 1,80,781 were male, 1,53,981 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mungra Badshahpur in 2017 was 95. In 2012, there were 514 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sushma Patel of BSP won in this seat defeating Seema Dwivedi of BJP by a margin of 5,920 which was 2.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 34.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Seema of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramesh of BSP by a margin of 6,061 votes which was 3.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.83% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 368 Mungra Badshahpur Assembly segment of the 73. Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat defeating Krishna Pratap Singh K.P. of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.09%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.72%, while it was 55.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mungra Badshahpur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.368 Mungra Badshahpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 378. In 2012, there were 366 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.368 Mungra Badshahpur comprises of the following areas of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Mungra, 4 Pawara, 5 Sujanganj, 6 Belwar and Mogra Badshahpur Municipal Board of 3 Machhlishahr Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mungra Badshahpur constituency, which are: Raniganj, Pratappur, Machhlishahr, Malhani, Badlapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mungra Badshahpur is approximately 547 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mungra Badshahpur is: 25°40’57.4"N 82°16’15.2"E.

