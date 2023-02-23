The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera after he was deplaned from his Raipur-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport and arrested by Assam Police in connection with an FIR over alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was accompanied by several other Congress leaders as they were on their way to attend the grand old party’s plenary session. The leaders also got off the plane after Khera was deboarded.

The apex court has agreed to club all FIRs against Khera and provided him relief by releasing him on interim bail till February 28.

Following the interim bail order, Khera spoke to the news agency ANI and said, “Without furnishing a copy of FIR and notice, I was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner. I have complete trust in the judicial system which protected my freedom of expression today."

Congress’s Reaction

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the government for the arrest, claiming that it is part of a pattern. “Notice is given to opposition members if they raise issues in Parliament and Enforcement Directorate raids are conducted on our leaders in Chhattisgarh before the plenary session," he said.

“Today our media chairman (Khera) was forcibly deplaned and arrested. The Modi government has reduced India’s democracy to ‘Hitler-shahi’. We strongly condemn this dictatorship," Kharge tweeted in Hindi.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared a video of Kera getting arrested and wrote, “Assam Police is arresting Pawan Kheda ji and taking him away. What crime has he committed that he has been arrested for? If this is not dictatorship then what is?"

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accompanied Khera to a police station at the airport where there was a huge deployment of CISF.

As Khera was taken out of the Delhi airport by Assam Police, he interacted with the media and said, “We will see (in which case they are taking me). It is a long battle and I am ready to fight."

In a video statement shared by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter, Khera said he was told there was confusion with his bags and the police were on the way to explain the reason to him.

Ramesh wrote, “Freedom of Speech is slowly weakening in India, but Freedom AFTER Speech is fast becoming extinct. After ED raids, this is another attempt to derail Congress Plenary. Murder of Democratic India is the right acronym."

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac. “We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

“What sort of high-handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said. The flight was delayed.

Supreme Court Hears Plea

Khera, who was in the headlines this week for apparently fumbling on the prime minister’s father’s name during a press conference, moved the Supreme Court to seek relief in multiple FIRs against him in Assam as well as in the Uttar Pradesh towns of Varanasi and Lucknow.

“He (Khera) has made statements in a press conference. He has made certain statements which I cannot say in the court but I personally would not have made," Khera’s party colleague and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said in the apex court.

As political tempers ran high, Singhvi mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

ASG Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Assam Police, said in court that Khera had used “derogatory remarks" against a democratically elected prime minister. “He has been arrested and will be taken for transit remand. We will file a response," the Assam Police said.

Khera’s counsel argued that he had apologised for his remarks on the prime minister and the charges against him do not require arrest. “He had boarded the aircraft. He was brought down and he will be taken to Dwarka airport I am told. I don’t believe in crossing boundaries but even if you have done it, it is not the course that’s done," Singhvi said in the court.

The bench asked, “What is the word that he used?" To this, Singhvi said, “He did a play on words which he should not have as per me. ‘I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautamdas. This came on television. He also said I made a mistake’… He has been arrested without a 41A notice."

A case against Khera was registered at the Haflong police station in Assam under various sections of the IPC, including 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national interest), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

After hearing from both sides, CJI Chandrachud ordered, “We will consolidate all FIRs before one police station and they can approach one judicial forum which we will not entertain.

He then asked ASG Bhati, “You tell us prima facie how 153(a) is made out?" To This, ASG Bhati replied, “The demeanor which it is said with is wrong. It is against the duly elected prime minister of the country. It shows disloyalty…See the video and how people are laughing. It is the duly elected PM of the largest elected democracy and seen how they are talking about him. It is an insult…He said ‘naam yeh hai but kaam yeh hai‘, see that. Facial expressions and laughs around."

Meanwhile, Singhvi stated that the petitioner clarified that use of language was “advertant and he won’t stand by use of such language". Singhvi also stated that he will issue unconditional apology.

ASG Bhati, on the other hand, submitted after showing the video that the expression of the petitioner was “not unintentional and was actually deliberate".

After hearing, the court agreed to the Congress’s request for transferring and clubbing of FIRs in one jurisdiction. “Pending further orders, on being produced before jurisdictional magistrate, be released on interim bail," the court stated.

Granting relief to Khera, CJI Chandrachud reportedly said, “There has to be some level of discourse, we are protecting you."

Assam Police’s Reaction

Assam Police IGP Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan confirmed to CNN-News18 that a team of cops left for Delhi to take remand of Khera in connection with a case filed against him at Haflong police station in the Dima Hasao district.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Bhuyan said, “Assam Police has registered a case regarding national security. A case has been registered against Pawan Khera on Wednesday night for communal disturbance and national security in Haflong in Dima Hasao district. He had given a statement, against which a complaint has been registered. A team of Assam Police is present in Delhi. Delhi Police has been asked to arrest him. He will be brought to Assam after permission from the local court."

“The FIR was lodged by Samuel Changsan executive member Dima Hasao Autonomous Council. Case No 19/2023 Halflong police station Dima Hasao under Section 153(A), 153(B), 500, 504, 505(1)(B), 505(2), 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

After the arrest of Khera, a senior Delhi Police officer had said, “He was detained by the Delhi Police on a request by Assam Police. We were just extending support to them. The arrest has been made by them."

BJP Stages Protest

The BJP has accused Khera of making fun of PM Modi and his late father. The Prime Minister’s full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name Damodardas standing for his father’s name, a common practice in many parts of the country.

On Tuesday, several BJP leaders had staged a protest outside Congress’s former chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi, demanding Khera’s removal from the party.

Today, the BJP hit back at the Congress for protesting the police action, saying the opposition party’s leaders should not live in this “misconception" that they are above the law and criticised them for their agitation on the Delhi airport tarmac.

“Whatever is done is done lawfully. Congress leaders should not live under this misconception that they are above the law," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters, adding that the Congress is playing the “victim card" after using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family members.

The BJP leader said Congress leaders “flouted law" by starting protests on the Delhi airport tarmac and endangered the lives of fellow passengers. People were inconvenienced by the Congress’ protests, he said.

“Modi enjoys the blessings of more than 140 crore people of the country and abusing him is like digging a hole in which the Congress will fall," Bhatia said. People will teach the Congress a lesson, he said.

IndiGo Issues Statement

IndiGo later released a statement on the matter saying, “A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord. We are following the advice of the concerned authorities. The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers."

The flight was subsequently delayed, for which the airline apologised. All the passengers on the Delhi-Raipur flight were asked to deboard and were shifted to another flight following the incident.

