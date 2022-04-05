Murmurs Over Trouble in Jharkhand Govt as Congress Summons 30 State Leaders to Delhi for 'Further Deliberations'

Rumour mills are abuzz that all might not be well in the JMM-led coalition government of Jharkhand after state’s Congress in charge Avinash Pande summoned 30 senior party leaders, including the four ministers of the party, to Delhi for further deliberations.

Congress sources said that CM Hemant Soren not responding to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) proposal sent by the Congress has not gone down well with the party, prompting Pande to call the 30 senior leaders, including four ministers and state party president Rajesh Thakur, to New Delhi for further deliberations, Indian Express reported.

This comes two months after State Health Minister, belonging to the Congress, had alleged that efforts are being made by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to ‘politically finish’ the grand old party.

Rajesh Thakur confirmed that they have been summoned by the Congress high command. “Party high command has called us to New Delhi to discuss how to strengthen the organization. All the 30 senior Congress leaders, including four ministers, are leaving for New Delhi today itself," Thakur was quoted as saying.

He also accepted that all is not well into the ruling alliance, but added that it happens in coalition governments.

CM Hemant Soren has reportedly not responded to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) proposal sent by the Congress party even after 29 days, however, the move by Congress to summon the leaders is said to have left many in the party puzzled.

They said that meetings must have a purpose, adding that calling them to Delhi put additional financial burden on many leaders, who don’t have much financial means.

“Two days back, he was in Ranchi where he could have held the meeting. Important issues of the party in Jharkhand are taking a back seat," one of the Congress leaders said.

