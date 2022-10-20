'Muslims Don't Worship Lakshmi, Are They Not Wealthy?' BJP MLA's Comments on Hindu Beliefs Kicks Up Row

Courting controversy, BJP MLA Lalan Paswan in Bihar said Muslims do not worship the Hindu goddess of wealth, and still they are millionaires and billionaires and the US is a superpower although people don’t worship Lord Hanuman.

The MLA from Pirpainti Assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district raised questions on Hindu beliefs and argued with ‘evidence’ to prove his stance.

“Maa Saraswati is a goddess of education but Muslims do not worship her. Are they not scholars? Similarly, they do not worship Maa Lakshmi who is a goddess of wealth and money, are they not wealthy?" Paswan questioned.

“Hanuman Ji is a god of power but he is not worshipped in America, still it is a superpower in the world," Paswan, the BJP MLA from Pipaiti assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district, said.

The BJP leader said the concept of “atma and paramatma" are just people’s belief.

“The entire thing is related to religious belief. If you believe, it is a goddess and if not, then it is just a statue of stone," he said.

“It is up to us whether we believe in Gods and Goddesses or not. We have to think on a scientific basis to reach a logical conclusion. If you stop believing, then your intellectual capacity will increase," Paswan said.

“It is believed that Bajrangbali is a deity with power and bestows strength. Muslims or Christians do not worship Bajrangbali. Are they not powerful? The day you stop believing, all these things will end," said Paswan.

A protest was held against him at Shermari Bazar in Bhagalpur and his effigy was also burnt.

