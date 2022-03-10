Mussoorie Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mussoorie seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Manish Gauniyal (IND), Godavari Thapli (INC), Prem Kishan (AAP), Ganesh Joshi (BJP), Ashok Panwar (BSP), Sakuntla Rawat (UKD), Sanjay Mall (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.9%, which is 0.84% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ganesh Joshi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mussoorie results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.22 Mussoorie (Mansuri) (मसूरी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Mussoorie is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.53%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,31,816 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 68,943 were male and 62,856 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mussoorie in 2022 is: 912 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,30,488 eligible electors, of which 69,135 were male,61,350 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,02,702 eligible electors, of which 55,071 were male, 47,631 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mussoorie in 2017 was 2,101. In 2012, there were 2,333 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Ganesh Joshi of BJP won in this seat defeating Godawari Thapli of INC by a margin of 12,077 which was 15.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ganesh Joshi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jot Singh Gunsola of INC by a margin of 9,776 votes which was 15.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.53% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 22 Mussoorie Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Mussoorie are: Manish Gauniyal (IND), Godavari Thapli (INC), Prem Kishan (AAP), Ganesh Joshi (BJP), Ashok Panwar (BSP), Sakuntla Rawat (UKD), Sanjay Mall (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.06%, while it was 61.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mussoorie went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.22 Mussoorie Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 164. In 2012, there were 142 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.22 Mussoorie comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 8-Karanpur Khas, 10-Kaulagarh, 11-Jakhan, 12-Garhi, 13- Rikhauli, 14-Johri, 15-Kayarkuli Bhatta of Dehrakhas KC, Panchayats 16- Chamasari, 17-Silla, 18-Sarona, 19-Chalang of Raipur KC, Mussoorie Nagarpalika Parisad, Ward Nos. 4 to 7 in Dehradun (CB), Ward Nos.5, 19, 22, 27, 32, 38, 39 and 57 in Dehradun (Municipal Corporation) and Landhaur Cantonment Board of 3-Dehradun Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Mussoorie constituency, which are: Dhanolti, Raipur, Dehradun Cantt., Rajpur Road, Sahaspur, Vikasnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mussoorie is approximately 206 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mussoorie is: 30°25’07.3"N 78°05’29.0"E.

