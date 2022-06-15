MVA Govt Functioning 'Ram Bharose'; Ministers Busy Collecting Commission, Indulging in Extortion: Fadnavis

Hitting out the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra over its "failure" on all fronts, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena-led dispensation was functioning 'Ram bharose' (at God's mercy). Speaking at the 'Jal Akrosh Morcha', a protest march organised here by the BJP to highlight the local water problems, he also accused the MVA ministers of being busy collecting commission and indulging in extortion.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not step into Mantralaya (state secretariat) for two years, so how can he know the pain and sufferings of common people and farmers. The MVA government is functioning 'Ram bharose'. It has failed on all fronts…," Fadnavis said.

"The MVA ministers are busy in 'takkewari, vasuli and malpani' (commission and extortion). The government put on hold the development schemes and projects introduced by the previous BJP government in the state," the former chief minister alleged. The MVA government did not spend a single paisa on the development of the Marathwada region, especially Jalna district, Fadnavis said, adding that the erstwhile BJP government had initiated the Marathwada Water Grid project, which could solve the problems of drinking water and irrigation.

"But the MVA dispensation did not release a single paisa for the project. Had this scheme been implemented, the water woes of the region would have been resolved. The present government has killed the Marathwada Water Grid Project," the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly alleged.

He also claimed that the Thackeray-led government did not give an extension to the Marathwada Statutory Development Board after it got dissolved in 2020, due to which the governor currently has no power to sanction funds for the region. "If the government does not wake up from its slumber and solve the water problems, people will remove it from power," Fadnavis said.

He also accused the state government of not spending the money sanctioned by the Narendra Modi government under the latter's Jal Jeevan Mission for solving the issues concerning water availability in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said that the BJP government had sanctioned funds for the development of the Marathwada region. Listing out various development works carried out by the Centre, he also talked about various railway projects rolled out in the region.

