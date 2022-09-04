‘Gentle Soul’, ‘Promising Biz Leader’: Tributes Pour in for Cyrus Mistry from Across Political Spectrum

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evoked numerous tributes and condolences from across the political spectrum. Many took to Twitter to share them with NCP MP Supriya Sule among the first to react. She said the news of her “brother Cyrus Mistry’s" death was “devastating". In a heartfelt tribute, union minister Smriti Irani said he was a “gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, was quick to respond to the Shapoorji Pallonji scion’s death, saying the news was “shocking". The prime minister called Mistry a promising business leader who “believed in India’s economic prowess".

“The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Closer home, Maharashtra’s politicians condoled Mistry’s death with chief minister Eknath Shinde saying he was not only a successful entrepreneur but seen as a “young, bright and futuristic personality" in the industry.

Sule, who reportedly cancelled all her Pune commitments and started for Mumbai, tweeted: “Devastating news, my brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in peace, Cyrus."

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray also condoled Mistry’s death. Fadnavis said he was “pained" to hear of Mistry’s demise and has spoken to the director general of police for a detailed investigation into the accident. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also tweeted from his official handle to send out a condolence message.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal, as well as external affairs minister S Jaishankar condoled Mistry’s death. Goyal said he was “deeply anguished" by Mistry’s sudden death, and that the industry had lost “one of its shining stars".

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and his counterparts from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, Yogi Adityanath, Hemant Soren and Mamata Banerjee, also condoled Mistry’s death.

From the opposition side, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor were among the first to condole the business tycoon’s death with Gandhi saying he was among the “brightest business minds".

Mistry was killed when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Palghar district, a senior police officer said. The 54-year-old business tycoon and another person travelling in the Mercedes car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, identified as Anayta Pandol, were injured.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident occurred at around 3:15 pm on the bridge on Surya river, the officer said. The injured have been moved to Gujarat for further treatment, said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

