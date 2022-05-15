My Doors Always Open, All Parties Can Give Suggestions to Stop Civilian Killings: J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Assuaging the fear of people who are worried in the wake of the recent target killing in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his doors are always open to suggestions from all political parties on issues of targeted killing and eliminating terrorism in the Union Territory.

A delegation of PAGD leaders called on the Lt Governor to express their concern over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, who was gunned down inside the tehsil office in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Thursday.

“My doors are always open for people. All sections of polity and society must come together as a united front to eliminate the terror ecosystem," Sinha told a delegation of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that met him in Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

As per sources, Sinha also said “all parties are welcome to give their suggestions on issues of targeted killing, eliminating terrorism, terror ecosystem, development, issues concerning youth, etc".

As per details shared by people privy to the meeting, Sinha assured the delegation comprising Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) MY Tarigami, NC MP Hasnain Masoodi and Awami National Conference senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah that necessary action was being taken by the administration for safety and security of PM Package employees.

Sinha informed the delegation that the security forces have been given full freedom to avenge the killing of innocents.

“Lt Governor said those aiding and abetting terrorists will not be spared. He also told the delegation that all PM Package employees will be shifted to secure district and tehsil headquarters and to address other issues, a special cell has been constituted in LG Secretariat," sources privy to the meeting told CNN-News18.

BJP DELEGATION MEETS WITH STAFF DEMANDS

Earlier, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation led by leader Ravendra also called on the Lt Governor and handed over a memorandum, appealing for action on demands of the employees. They requested Sinha to look into the promotion grievances of PM Package employees, which Sinha promised to examine on priority.

“It is a very sensitive and emotional moment for the entire administration and the nation, and we must stand united in the fight against terror. Two terrorists involved in the attack have been killed. We have given full freedom to the security forces and the remaining will be eliminated soon. Let me assure you, those behind plotting the attack and their supporters will be punished soon," Lt Governor told the BJP delegation.

Sinha further told the BJP leaders that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been directed to ensure foolproof security for the PM package employees.

“A special investigation team has been formed to probe into all aspects of Bhat’s killing and it will also look into the tear gas shelling incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

He has also constituted a special cell for PM Package employees within LG Secretariat and Additional Secretary Akshay Labroo will be the nodal officer.

The special cell will handle the grievances of PM Package employees and it will coordinate with district administrations and other departments concerned to ensure their grievances are resolved at the earliest.

