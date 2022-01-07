Home » News » Politics » My Relationship With CM Yogi Strong, No Power in The World Can Break It: Keshav Prasad Maurya

My Relationship With CM Yogi Strong, No Power in The World Can Break It: Keshav Prasad Maurya

The Opposition parties must stop daydreaming for the next elections, said Maurya. (File photo/News18)
The Opposition parties must stop daydreaming for the next elections, said Maurya. (File photo/News18)

Ahead of the 2022 UP elections, Maurya said the BJP will get more than 300 seats.

Advertisement
Qazi Faraz Ahmad| News18
Lucknow // Updated: January 07, 2022, 17:00 IST

Quashing all rumours, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said he shares a “strong relationship" with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and “no one in the world can hamper it".

Speaking at DD UP conclave on Friday in Lucknow, Maurya said, “I think those who question my relation with the CM are trying to act innocent. When my father had died, CM Yogi went to my house. When there was a wedding in my family, the CM came to bless the children. His relationship with me is so strong that no power in the world can break it."

Ahead of the 2022 state elections, Maurya said, “I am sure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 300 seats in the upcoming elections and there will be prosperity in the state. Voters of the state have vowed that they will vote for Lotus (BJP election symbol)."

Advertisement

“The caste barriers were broken in the state in 2014 when we got 73 MPs as Narendra Modi was in the hearts of people. Even in 2017 and 2019, after the opposition came together, the face of PM Modi was the factor that led to a thumping victory. The Opposition parties must stop daydreaming for the next elections," said Maurya.

RELATED NEWS

“I want to give a slogan today, 100 me se 60 hamara, baki 40 me batwara aur usme bhi hamara [the BJP will get 60% votes, while the in remaining 40%, there will be a split. In those too, the BJP will get a share]," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad

first published: January 07, 2022, 17:00 IST