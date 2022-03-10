Nabha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Nabha seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Kabir Dass (SAD), Sadhu Singh (INC), Kashmir Singh (CPI), Gurdev Singh Dev Maan (AAP), Gurpreet Singh Shahpur (BJP), Simranjeet Singh (SP), Barinder Kumar (SYSP), Gulzar Khanna (IND), Balwant Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.05%, which is -4.08% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sadhu Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.109 Nabha (नभा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Patiala district of Punjab. Nabha is part of Patiala Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 184623 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 88,439 were male and 96,177 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nabha in 2022 is: 1,087 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,71,962 eligible electors, of which 92,840 were male,82,828 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,562 eligible electors, of which 82,962 were male, 72,600 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nabha in 2017 was 1,003. In 2012, there were 763 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sadhu Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Gurdev Singh Dev Mann of AAP by a margin of 18,995 which was 13.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sadhu Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Balwant Singh of SAD by a margin of 22,548 votes which was 18.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.2% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 109 Nabha Assembly segment of the 13. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur of INC won the Patiala Parliament seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Patiala Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Nabha are: Kabir Dass (SAD), Sadhu Singh (INC), Kashmir Singh (CPI), Gurdev Singh Dev Maan (AAP), Gurpreet Singh Shahpur (BJP), Simranjeet Singh (SP), Barinder Kumar (SYSP), Gulzar Khanna (IND), Balwant Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.13%, while it was 78.09% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nabha went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.109 Nabha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 201. In 2012, there were 177 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.109 Nabha comprises of the following areas of Patiala district of Punjab: Nabha (Municipal Council), KCs Nabha, Kakrala, Agol, Bhadson of Nabha Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Nabha constituency, which are: Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala Rural, Samana, Sangrur, Dhuri, Amargarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nabha is approximately 485 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nabha is: 30°25’40.8"N 76°07’36.1"E.

