Nadda Says BJP will Change Tradition of Alternative Govts in Himachal, ‘People Will Give One-sided Verdict’

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday claimed his party will make a history by changing tradition of alternative governments in Himachal Pradesh and said it will be a one-sided verdict.

“BJP is talking about changing the tradition. BJP formed governments for the second time after Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and we will do it in Himachal Pradesh. We are seeking votes in the name of development. People will give one-sided verdict," he said.

Commenting on Aam Aadmi Party which is trying to make inroads in Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said that people don’t take Arvind Kejriwal serious. “What he said and did the complete opposite. AAP got deposits forfeited in 349 seats in UP. AAP is a banner-based party and we are a cadre-based party," he said.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The BJP chief said that no one can challenge the party in Gujarat. “Opposition sees vote bank politics in everything," he added.

Commenting on Congress, Nadda said, “Nothing has changed in Congress. We are happy that Rahul Gandhi got out of his house. Rahul Gandhi is on atonement yatra. Jawaharlal Nehru weakened the country. Kharge was selected by Gandhi family."

Nadda Sunday held a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate in Shimla and walked through the Lower Bazar, urging people to re-elect his party in the state. The roadshow was part of the BJP’s state-wide ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ to connect with the people of the state.

Nadda started his roadshow from the Central Telegraph office and had “jalebis" at a famous sweet shop and met several people on the way.

BJP candidate from Shimla Urban Sanjay Sood accompanied him during the Jan Sampark Abhiyan. Sood (57) and his family ran a tea stall at the old Shimla bus stand but is now a ‘crorepati’. He started his career as an ABVP activist and went on to join the BJP’s media department.

Sood has replaced Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj in the seat who has been shifted to the Kasumpti assembly constituency. Nadda later held a roadshow in Solan in favour of BJP candidate Rajesh Kashyap.

(With PTI inputs)

