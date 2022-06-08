Nadda Targets 'Family-run' Parties, Says TMC's 'Aunt And Nephew Will End Up Where They Belong' like Lalu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday targeted regional parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), for being “family-run organisations". Nadda, who is on a three-day visit to West Bengal, said this at a BJP state meeting. From Mamata Banerjee to Lalu Prasad Yadav, everyone was on his radar.

“All regional parties are family parties. They have no focus. Remember Kashmir PDP? It’s a daughter’s party. See Shiromani Akali Dal, it’s a family party. UP also has family parties. And see what has happened to the Congress, it’s now a brother-sister party. Look at Bihar, Lalu and Tejashwi, a father-son party. Now see Bengal, a pishi-bhaipo (aunt-nephew) party," he said. “We will form the government in Telangana, and also in Bengal."

Experts say regional parties are trying to form a bloc to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections again, and so Nadda attacked them from the “family angle" in a bid to damage their credibility.

Advertisement

Party insiders said that the BJP chief’s word motivated the cadre in the state unit that has been bruised by constant infighting.

By attacking regional parties over being “family-run", say observers, Nadda tried to show that the BJP is much bigger than the TMC.

He also said that “Bengal has not given hisab (report) of 100 days of work. How will they get money?" He directed party workers to go and tell this to the common people.

The TMC recently held rallies across the state in protest against the alleged delay by the Centre in clearing funds owed to West Bengal under the 100-day work scheme.

Stating that nothing is impossible, Nadda tried to buoy BJP workers and said that they will change the government, and also compared Bengal to the then Lalu Prasad Yadav-ruled Bihar. “25 years ago, nobody could imagine Lalu Yadav would be in jail. But that’s the reality of today. It has happened in a natural course, law has taken its own course," he said. “Similarly, that day is not far when pishi-bhaipo will also be where they belong."

He also directed party workers to tell the people of the state how the names of central projects are changed by the TMC government. He urged them to see things from a long-term perspective and not go for short-term gains.

Advertisement

Responding to this, TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The people with whom Nadda ji is taking photos may not be in the party after a few months."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.