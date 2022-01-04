Nadda to Lead 'Jan Andolan' Against TRS Govt's 'Illegal' Arrest of Bandi Sanjay as BJP Plans Mega Offensive

Upping its ante against the Telangana government, the BJP has decided to start a ‘Jan Andolan’ against the ‘illegal’ arrest of its state president Bandi Sanjay, who was taken into custody for observing ‘Jagarana Deeksha’ at his camp office against the government orders on transfer of teachers and other employees.

Leading the ‘Jan Andolan’ that will begin from Tuesday is BJP chief JP Nadda who will participate in a candlelight rally in Hyderabad.

Sources said the protest will go on for 14 days till Bandi Sanjay remains in custody and will see participation from central ministers and leaders from central unit of the party. These protests, however, will be organised keeping in mind Covid-19 protocol and guidelines, sources added.

Advertisement

“Every day, there will be a senior leader or a Union minister leading the rally to register protest against illegal arrest of BJP’s state president and an MP. Fourteen places too will be finalised by today where these protests will be organised," stated a senior party leader.

The party had organised protests at 150 locations across the state on Monday.

Among other senior leaders, Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh will also be present in the rally. “What happened in Telangana was murder of democracy. They fear BJP which is raising its voice against their anti-people policies. We were aghast to see visuals of Sanjay forcibly taken from his camp office and arrested," said Chugh.

Senior party leaders believe that BJP will not let this incident slide easily and unlike West Bengal, it will fight it out in Telangana with full force.

Telangana is one of the southern states where BJP hopes to expand and make its mark as a principal party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.