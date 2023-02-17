The BJP’s national president, JP Nadda, has come down hard on party MPs for commenting on issues related to Sanatan Dharma, religious personalities and religion in general.

Nadda has also asked MPs to take the presidential address, encapsulating the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government over the years, to the public. He also told them to update the prime minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episodes on the NaMo app and WhatsApp contact provided by the party.

Giving an example of Bageshwar Dham mahant Dhirendra Shashtri, the national party president has asked the MPs to refrain from making comments on issues taken up by dharma gurus.

Nadda’s directives came at a virtual meeting on Friday. The MPs have been asked to be cautious and not fan such controversies further.

“It was told that the party would take a stand on these issues and they (the MPs) should not make their views public on these. You should refrain from commenting on such issues as the views cannot be termed as the party’s and, for that, the party has spokespersons," sources said.

The comments assume significance in wake of the party’s pitch for ‘sabka saath’ and development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Nadda also asked the MPs to focus on publicising budget highlights and, if the state had brought out its budgets, a statement on that as well.

It was during the national executive that Prime Minister Modi had suggested that small groups should be made in every state to discuss the central and state budgets. The MPs have been asked to address press conferences.

Nadda has also asked to have small discussions with the public in every khand in each parliamentary constituency. He asked all MPs to complete the list of tasks between February 20 and March 20.

