Nainital Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Nainital seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Sanjeev Arya (INC), Sarita Arya (BJP), Om Prakash (UKD), Hem Chandra Arya (AAP), Rajkamal Sonkar (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.8%, which is -2.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjeev Arya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nainital results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.58 Nainital (नैनीताल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Nainital district of Uttarakhand. Nainital is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,09,970 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 58,184 were male and 51,786 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nainital in 2022 is: 890 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,08,069 eligible electors, of which 57,540 were male,50,529 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 94,360 eligible electors, of which 50,297 were male, 44,063 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Nainital in 2017 was 877. In 2012, there were 880 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Sanjeev Arya of BJP won in this seat defeating Sarita Arya of INC by a margin of 7,247 which was 11.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sarita Arya of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Hem Chandra Arya of BJP by a margin of 6,308 votes which was 12.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.71% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 58 Nainital Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Nainital are: Sanjeev Arya (INC), Sarita Arya (BJP), Om Prakash (UKD), Hem Chandra Arya (AAP), Rajkamal Sonkar (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.89%, while it was 54.52% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nainital went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.58 Nainital Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 152. In 2012, there were 145 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.58 Nainital comprises of the following areas of Nainital district of Uttarakhand: 1-Betalghat Tehsil; 2-Koshiyan Kutoli Tehsil; Panchayats 24-Bhawali, 25- West Chhakhata of 3-Bhimtal KC, Panchayats 31-Khurpatal, 32-Mangoli, 33-Bagar, 34-Syat, 35-Tallakota, 36-Saurh, 37-Amgarhi of Bagar KC, Forest Area, Nainital Municipal Board and Nainital CB and Bhowali Municipal Board of Nainital Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Nainital constituency, which are: Almora, Jageshwar, Bhimtal, Kaladhungi, Ramnagar, Salt, Ranikhet, Someshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nainital is approximately 767 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nainital is: 29°27’09.0"N 79°25’02.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nainital results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.